Brexit
December 12, 2018

May tells Conservative MPs she will not call snap election

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Britain, December 12, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told a meeting of MPs in the ruling Conservative party that she will not call a snap election before the next scheduled vote which is due in 2022, Alec Shelbrooke, a lawmaker who attended the meeting, told reporters.

“Her opening remarks were ‘I am not going to hold a snap election,’” Shelbrooke said. “She said that she did not intend to lead us into the 2022 election.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; writing by Ben Martin; editing by Stephen Addison

