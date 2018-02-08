FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Britain will not hold a second EU vote after donation to stop Brexit: May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will not hold a second referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, her spokesman said on Thursday after the billionaire George Soros donated money to stop Brexit.

“There are many political and campaign groups in this country, that’s entirely right and as you would expect in a democracy,” the spokesman told reporters.

“The prime minister’s position on this matter is clear, the country voted to leave the European Union, that’s what we are going to deliver and there won’t be a second referendum.”

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Writing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
