Britain will not hold a second EU vote after donation to stop Brexit: May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will not hold a second referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, her spokesman said on Thursday after the billionaire George Soros donated money to stop Brexit.

“There are many political and campaign groups in this country, that’s entirely right and as you would expect in a democracy,” the spokesman told reporters.

“The prime minister’s position on this matter is clear, the country voted to leave the European Union, that’s what we are going to deliver and there won’t be a second referendum.”