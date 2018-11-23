May's spokeswoman: We will work with Spain on Brexit

The Union flag hangs alongside the flag of Spain ahead of the visit of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, in the Mall in London, Britain July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will work with Spain on Brexit, her spokeswoman said on Friday, but added that Britain has worked openly with the European Union on Gibraltar and wants to ensure a good deal for the “whole of the UK family”.

EU negotiators met on Friday to try to clear the last hurdle before Sunday’s summit to endorse the Brexit deal, but Spain’s eleventh-hour objection over Gibraltar means the final text could not be ready until the last minute.