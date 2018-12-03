'Full reasoned position' on Brexit legal advice will be published - PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will publish a “full reasoned position statement” on the legal advice for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal as promised, her spokesman said on Monday.

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has said it would press for contempt proceedings against the government if May failed to produce the full legal advice she has received on her divorce deal with the European Union.

But the spokesman would not comment on whether a “full reasoned position statement” would meet the Labour Party’s demand for full legal advice. A government source later said the document would run to dozens of pages, shrugging off the threat from Labour as little more than a “process row”.