May determined to deliver Brexit deal, no date yet for new vote - spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is determined to deliver on her Brexit deal and end uncertainty, her spokesman said on Friday, although he could not confirm when lawmakers would be given a vote to approve that agreement.

The spokesman said it was important the government held the vote when it had a realistic prospect of success, but noted the agreement May reached with EU leaders to delay Brexit until May 22 was contingent on winning support for her deal next week.

“The prime minister is absolutely determined to try to deliver upon the deal, end the uncertainty and deliver clarity for the country and for employers,” the spokesman said.