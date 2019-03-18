May's spokesman: Talks with DUP on Brexit deal are ongoing

LONDON (Reuters) - Negotiations with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party are ongoing on Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said as ministers seek to secure the support they need to win a vote in parliament on the government’s Brexit deal.

The spokesman said May had been speaking to lawmakers over the weekend. When asked about media reports that some would support May’s deal if she set a date when she would quit, the spokesman said the prime minister was focused on winning the vote.

The spokesman also said there would be no further negotiations with the European Union on the Northern Irish backstop - an insurance policy that has become the main sticking point in the talks.