May's spokesman - We are confident of reaching Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is confident of reaching a Brexit deal with Brussels but the government is fully prepared in case no agreement is possible, her spokesman said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We have set out that we are confident of reaching a deal with the European Union and that we are making progress ... but you also heard from the prime minister this morning ... that our best days are ahead of us. We are putting in place plans which will allow the UK to succeeded in all scenarios,” the spokesman told reporters.