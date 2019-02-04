UK focused on new Brexit proposal to take to Brussels - PM May's spokeswoman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a church near Maidenhead, Britain February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is focused on coming up with Brexit proposals to take to European Union negotiators in Brussels to push forward with Britain’s departure, May’s spokeswoman said on Monday.

“Our focus now is on coming up with a proposal that we can take to Brussels, and ... some of that work is happening as we speak,” she told reporters. “It is certainly being worked on as a matter of urgency.”