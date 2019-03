UK PM May to press on with talks to secure support for Brexit deal - spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in the Parliament in London, Britain, March 29, 2019 in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will press on with talks to secure support for her Brexit deal, her spokesman said on Friday, just minutes after parliament rejected it for a third time.

Britain is now due to leave the European Union on April 12, but her political spokesman said the smaller margin of defeat showed that things were moving in the right direction and that a number of senior Conservatives had voted with the government.

“Clearly it wasn’t the result we wanted,” the spokesman told reporters.

“But, that said, we have had a number of senior Conservative colleagues who have felt able to vote with the government today ... clearly there’s also more work to do but in point of fact, we are at least going in the right direction.”