May to make statement on Brexit talks after EU rejects her plans

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement to the BBC inside her Downing Street office at 1245 GMT on the Brexit talks, a day after European Union leaders rejected her plans during a summit in Austria, a government official said on Friday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the back entrance of 10 Downing Street in London, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

After a dinner in Salzburg, the EU leaders said they would push for a Brexit deal next month but rejected May’s proposal to seek a free trade area for goods with the EU largely by accepting a “common rulebook” for goods.