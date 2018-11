A still image from a video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain November 14, 2018. Parbul TV/Handout via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make a statement at around 1700 GMT on Wednesday outside her office after meeting senior ministers to discuss her Brexit deal, a Downing Street official said.

May must convince ministers to back the plan amid open hostility from some of her own members of parliament who say it threatens the United Kingdom’s unity.