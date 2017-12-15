FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 2:33 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

May says Britain and EU to start talks on future ties immediately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain and the European Union will begin talks on their future relationship straight away after the bloc agreed to move talks onto the next stage of negotiations.

“We will be beginning the talks about our future relationship, we will be beginning those straight away, and also talking about the implementation period that will give certainty to businesses and individuals,” May told Sky News in an interview.

May said there was still a lot to do but that Britain would be leaving the EU on March 29, 2019.

Reporting By Kate Holton and Andrew MacAskill; writing by Guy Faulconbridge

