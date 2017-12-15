May says Britain and EU to start talks on future ties immediately

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain and the European Union will begin talks on their future relationship straight away after the bloc agreed to move talks onto the next stage of negotiations.

“We will be beginning the talks about our future relationship, we will be beginning those straight away, and also talking about the implementation period that will give certainty to businesses and individuals,” May told Sky News in an interview.

May said there was still a lot to do but that Britain would be leaving the EU on March 29, 2019.