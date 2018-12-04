Brexit backstop is no trap for UK - May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that a key backstop clause of her Brexit deal with the European Union, which is opposed by many MPs in her Conservative Party, was not a trap for Britain.

“The backstop is not a trick to trap us in the EU,” May said at the start of a debate in parliament on Brexit ahead of a key vote on her plan scheduled for Dec. 11.

“It actually gives us some important benefits of access to the EU’s market without many of the obligations and that is something the EU will not want to let happen, let alone persist for a long time.”