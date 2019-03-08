May warns of ongoing uncertainty if lawmakers reject Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

GRIMSBY, England (Reuters) - Britain will face ongoing uncertainty and may never leave the European Union if lawmakers next week vote down the exit deal negotiated with Brussels, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

“Back it and the UK will leave the EU, reject it and no one knows what will happen,” she said in a speech in Grimsby, eastern England.

She added: “We may never leave at all. The only certainty would be ongoing uncertainty. Months more spent arguing about Brexit when we could be focusing on improving our NHS, our schools and our communities.”