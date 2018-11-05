Brexit
Britain tells Ireland it needs mechanism to end any Brexit backstop

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday told her Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar that there would need to be a mechanism to end any backstop arrangement designed to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit.

“They agreed that the intention was that the backstop should only be a temporary arrangement and that the best solution to the Northern Ireland border would be found by agreeing a future relationship between the UK and the EU,” a spokesman from May’s office said in a statement following a call between May and Varadkar.

“In order to ensure that the backstop, if ever needed, would be temporary, the Prime Minister said that there would need to be a mechanism through which the backstop could be brought to an end.”

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
