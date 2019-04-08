In call with PM May, Ireland's Varadkar says open to Brexit delay

European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier attends a news conference after his meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar to discuss the latest Brexit developments, at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar spoke to Britain’s Theresa May on Monday about her plan to seek a further extension to the Article 50 Brexit negotiating period, the Irish government said in a statement.

EU leaders will meet on Wednesday to discuss Britain’s request.

The Irish government said that in the call with May, Varadkar had “repeated his openness to an extension of the deadline”.