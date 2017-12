LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on the telephone on Wednesday, her office said in a statement.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Talks for Britain to leave the European Union have all but stalled by a row over the border between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.