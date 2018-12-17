May says rescheduling Brexit vote in parliament for mid-Jan

FILE PHOTO - British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she intended to re-schedule a delayed vote in parliament on her Brexit plan in the week starting on Jan. 14.

“Many members of this house are concerned that we need to take a decision soon,” May told lawmakers in the House of Commons. “We intend to return to the ‘Meaningful Vote’ debate in the week commencing seventh of January, and hold the vote the following week.”

Last week she postponed a vote on the plan in the face of deep opposition within her own Conservative Party.