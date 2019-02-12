PM May: Important we see a strong vote from across parliament for Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a community centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she wanted lawmakers from all parties to back the Brexit deal she is aiming to strike, citing the need to pass further legislation to prepare for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“It is actually, I think, in the interests of this parliament, and in the interests of taking legislation through, that we see a strong vote from across the whole house,” May told parliament.