November 15, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated an hour ago
PM May: When asked to back Brexit deal, lawmakers must consider Brexit vote
1 Min Read
A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking about Brexit, in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain November 15, 2018. Parbul TV/Handout via Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers will have to consider the British people’s vote to leave the European Union when parliament is asked to vote on a final Brexit deal, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.