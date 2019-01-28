UK PM May did not set new date for vote on Brexit deal - source

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May did not tell her Conservative lawmakers that she planned to hold another vote in parliament on her Brexit deal on Feb. 13, a government source said, after Sky News reported that she had.

May’s deal was overwhelmingly rejected by parliament earlier this month. She has said she wants to secure concessions relating to the border with Northern Ireland in order to win the support of pro-Brexit lawmakers in her own party and the small Northern Irish party which props up her government.

A government source said May had told a meeting that if she had not brought a deal back to parliament for a vote before Feb. 13, then the government would make a statement on where it had got to with seeking changes to the deal and provide an opportunity for parliament to debate and vote on the options.

The message was intended to convince lawmakers than a vote on Tuesday on May’s proposed next steps on Brexit will not be their last chance to vote on Brexit, the source said.