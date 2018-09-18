May's spokesman - European Parliament's Weber welcomed UK's Brexit proposal

LONDON (Reuters) - Manfred Weber, Leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament, welcomed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit negotiating plan on Tuesday, May’s office said in a statement following a meeting between the two.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the United Jewish Israel Appeal charity dinner in London, Britain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

“On Brexit, Weber recognised that the Chequers proposals were a step forward and stressed the priority the European Parliament placed on resolving questions relating to the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, as well as on maintaining the integrity of the Single Market,” a spokesman from May’s office said.

“They also discussed the Future Framework and agreed that both the UK Parliament and European Parliament should be able to vote on a precise plan for the UK-EU relationship.”