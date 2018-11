Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Progress has been made in agreeing the text for Britain’s divorce terms with the European Union, with only a couple “sticking points” left to finalise a withdrawal agreement, a government source said on Tuesday.

“It’s closer than it was yesterday,” the source said after May updated her cabinet ministers on the negotiations.