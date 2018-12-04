Brexit debate is corrosive, new referendum would make it worse - May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the debate about Brexit was corrosive and divisions would be worsened if the government held a new referendum on the country’s membership of the European Union.

“This argument has gone on long enough. It is corrosive to our politics and life depends on compromise,” May said as she opened a debate in parliament on Brexit ahead of a key vote on her plan scheduled for Dec. 11.