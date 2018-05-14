FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Britain focussed on getting right customs decision - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is focussed on getting the right decision on Britain’s future customs arrangements with the European Union rather than meeting any deadlines, her spokesman said on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to party supporters at Sedgley Conservative Club in Dudley, United Kingdom May 4, 2018. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS

“At the end of last week, the PM established two working groups which will be conducting work in relation to refining the two options. I haven’t put a timeframe on the completion of that work,” the spokesman told reporters.

“The focus is on getting this right.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout

