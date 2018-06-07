FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Britain looking forward to talks with EU on Brexit backstop proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is looking forward to negotiating the details of a backstop plan for the Irish border with the European Union now the government has presented its proposal, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“What’s important now is that we now have a published, agreed piece of government policy,” she told reporters.

Asked whether the government was confident the EU would accept its proposal, she said: “It’s important to say the EU put forward their proposal, we were clear that we rejected that, and it was unacceptable. This is our counter proposal and now we look forward to discussing it further with the EU.”

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

