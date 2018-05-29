FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain wants Brexit talks to be more constructive - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants the Brexit talks to be more constructive with less focus on sounds bites and anonymous briefings, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said, after the EU’s Brexit negotiator urged the government to stop playing “hide and seek”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference in Skopje, Macedonia May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

“We need to approach these discussions with the interests of citizens at heart. That means focusing on holding constructive talks inside the negotiating room. We also need to be constructive outside of the room, which means looking beyond sound bites and negative anonymous briefings,” he said when asked about recent comments from EU negotiators.

Reporting By William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

