March 28, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Britain will deliver Brexit despite funding allegations - May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would deliver on Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, after the referendum result was questioned by some critics who say funding rules were broken by Brexit campaigners.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“If there are those who are trying to suggest that the government should be rejecting the result of the referendum as a result of these sort of claims, I say to them very clearly ... the referendum was held, the vote was taken, the people gave their view and we will be delivering on it,” May told parliament.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

