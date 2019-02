Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks to greet Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at Downing Street in London, Britain, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Cabinet ministers now believe Theresa May is preparing to resign as British Prime Minister this summer so she can influence who succeeds her, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday.

In January, British lawmakers rejected May’s original Brexit deal that set out the terms by which Britain would leave the European Union. They voted to demand May seek changes to the treaty. Britain is due to leave EU on March 29.