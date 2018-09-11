EU Salzburg summit is a staging post in Brexit talks - May

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May sees an informal EU summit next week as a “staging post” in Brexit negotiations, that will allow the bloc’s leaders to discuss her proposals to leave the European Union for the first time.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“The PM said that next Wednesday she will travel to Salzburg to attend the EU informal council which will be both a staging post in exit negotiations and an opportunity to engage with the rest of the EU on shared challenges,” her spokesman said, describing a meeting of her cabinet of top ministers.

“It will also be the first time the leaders will discuss together the UK government’s white paper which put forward a series of credible and serious proposals,” he told reporters, referring to May’s so-called Chequers plan.