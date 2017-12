LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is close to an agreement with the European Union to unlock Brexit talks but Prime Minister Theresa May knows there is more work to be done on a deal for the border with Ireland, her spokesman said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - An umbrella with EU and British flags attached to it is held ahead of a speech by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Florence, Italy September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

“As the PM set out ... we think we are close to an agreement but there is more work to be done. It’s an ongoing process,” the spokesman told reporters.