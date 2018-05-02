Ideas on post Brexit customs setup are evolving - May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s proposals for its future customs arrangements with the European Union are evolving as negotiations with the European Union progress, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday.
Earlier, pro-Brexit lawmakers heaped pressure on May by calling on her to drop what some say is her preferred proposal. The government is working on two proposals on how to manage tariffs and the movement of goods after Brexit.
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James