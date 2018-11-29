Losing Brexit vote would necessitate no-deal preparation - PM May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 in Downing Street in London, Britain, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that if she loses a vote in parliament to approve her Brexit deal, some preparations for leaving the European Union without an agreement would need to be undertaken.

“The timetable is such that actually some people would need to take some practical steps in relation to no deal if the parliament were to vote down the deal on the 11th of December,” May told a parliamentary committee.