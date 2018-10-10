FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

May appeals for cross-parliament backing on Brexit deal

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to lawmakers in parliament to prioritise the national interest when they are asked to approve whatever exit deal she is able to agree with the European Union.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“We’re working for that deal - when we come back with a deal I would hope that everybody across this whole house will put the national interest first,” May said when asked about the prospects of getting a deal approved by parliament.

