May approaches number of Labour MPs for amendment to withdrawal motion - The Sun

(Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May has approached a number of members of parliament from the opposition Labour Party to put forward an amendment to her withdrawal motion, The Sun newspaper reported late on Thursday.

May is planning to back a new package of workers' rights in a deal with some members of the Labour Party, the report bit.ly/2Dg1hN4 said, citing sources.

On Wednesday, Labour made public a letter written by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to May offering to support her Brexit deal if she makes five legally binding commitments, including joining a customs union.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29.