May makes Brexit offer in last-ditch bid to win over lawmakers

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for her New Zealand's counterpart Jacinda Ardern at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May promised on Monday to be more open with parliament in negotiating the future relationship with the European Union and to ease the concerns of lawmakers over the divorce deal to win their agreement.

Highlighting three changes to her Brexit approach, May told parliament she would be “more flexible”, implement a demand from opposition Labour on guaranteeing workers’ rights and would find a way to calm nerves over a commitment to no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“In doing so we will honour the mandate of the British people and leave the European Union in a way which benefits every part of our United Kingdom and every citizen of our country,” she said.