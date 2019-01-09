May pressing talks with EU to get Brexit assurances

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was pressing talks with EU leaders on securing assurances to ease concerns over her Brexit deal, doubling down on her warning that Britain could leave without an accord if parliament votes against her.

“I’ve been in contact with European leaders ... about MPs’ (lawmakers’) concerns. These discussions have shown that further clarification over the backstop is possible and those talks will continue over the next few days,” May told parliament.

She also said her government was looking at ways to hand parliament more power over Britain’s talks with the EU on the future relationship, including on extending a transitional period rather than triggering the so-called Northern Irish backstop to prevent a return to a hard border with Ireland.