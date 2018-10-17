FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

May says Brexit deal is achievable

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she believed a Brexit deal was achievable if both sides worked “intensively” in the coming days and weeks.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“What we’ve seen is that we’ve solved most of the issues in the withdrawal agreement. There is still the question of the Northern Irish backstop ... by working intensively and closely, we can achieve that deal,” she told reporters on arrival at an EU summit.

“Now is the time to make it happen.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Noah Barkin

