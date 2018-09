LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed that Britain will “hold its nerve” in Brexit talks with the European Union, the Sunday Express reported.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on Brexit negotiations with the European Union at Number 10 Downing Street, London September 21, 2018 . Jack Taylor/Pool via Reuters

On Friday May had demanded new proposals and respect from EU leaders, saying after a summit in Austria that the Brexit talks had hit an impasse.

“This is the moment to do what is right for Britain,” the Sunday Express quoted May as saying.