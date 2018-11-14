May says cabinet will decide on next steps in the national interest on Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018.REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said her cabinet would decide later on Wednesday on the next steps in the national interest on Brexit, and that she would update parliament on their decision.

“The cabinet will decide on the next steps in the national interest. I’m confident that this takes us significantly closer to delivering what the British people voted for in the referendum,” May told parliament.

“I will come back to the House (parliament) to update it on the outcome.”