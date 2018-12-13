May says she does not expect immediate Brexit breakthrough

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she did not expect an immediate breakthrough in talks with the European Union to get the kind of reassurances she believes are necessary to get her Brexit deal through parliament.

“I recognise the strength of concern in the House of Commons (lower house of parliament) and that is what I will be putting to colleagues today,” she told reporters on arrival in Brussels for an EU summit.

“I don’t expect an immediate breakthrough but what I do hope is that we can start work as quickly as possible on the assurances that are necessary,” May said, confirming that she told lawmakers on Wednesday that she would not lead her Conservative Party into the next election.