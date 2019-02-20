May says she is seeking legally-binding changes to Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would be seeking legally-binding changes to a proposed Brexit deal with the European Union as she looks to resolve lawmakers’ concerns about the so-called Irish backstop.

“What matters in all of this is legally-binding changes that ensure we address the concern that has been raised by this house,” she told parliament. She is due to travel to Brussels later on Wednesday.