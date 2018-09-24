May tells ministers to hold their nerve over Brexit - Downing St

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told her ministers on Monday that they must hold their nerve in an impasse with the European Union over Brexit, her office said after a cabinet meeting.
May said her plan was the only viable one on the table and that she remained confident of securing a deal with the EU, her office said in a statement.
“At the same time, the government will continue to sensibly plan for no deal,” the statement quoted her as saying.
