PM May - Brexit withdrawal deal 95 percent complete, confident of Northern Irish deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May believes a deal in which Britain will leave the European Union is almost done and is confident of a solution on Northern Ireland, currently the sticking point for Brexit to happen in time for a March deadline.

A statement from the prime minister’s office said she believed 95 percent of the withdrawal agreement was now complete, and was “confident that a solution could be found on the Northern Ireland backstop”, following a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.