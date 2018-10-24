PM May clear she does not want indefinite post-Brexit transition period -spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear she does not want to enter into an indefinite post-Brexit transition period with the European Union, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Briatin's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Times newspaper reported that leaked cabinet papers suggested that May’s Brexit plans could leave Britain in a “long-running” multi-year transition period despite her promise that it would last only a few months.

The spokesman repeated a comment from May on Monday, when she said the transition would have to finish “well before” the end of this parliament in 2022.