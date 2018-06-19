PM May hopes MPs will back Brexit plan - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May hopes MPs will back her proposal to offer them a say over a Brexit deal, her spokesman said on Tuesday, before a showdown in parliament over her plans to leave the European Union.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May cannot accept a competing proposal from Britain’s upper house of parliament because it would undermine the government’s ability to get the best possible deal with the EU, he said.

“We cannot accept the amendment on (a) meaningful vote agreed in the Lords. Agreeing to amendable motions would allow parliament to direct the government on its approach to exiting the EU, binding the prime minister’s hands and making it harder to secure a good deal for the UK,” he told reporters.