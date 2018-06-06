PM May sidesteps questions on publication of Brexit strategy

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May refused twice on Wednesday to answer whether her government would publish its Brexit negotiation policy proposals ahead of the June 28-29 EU summit.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

When asked by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn whether it would be published before the summit, May said: “The Brexit Secretary and I agree we want to publish a White Paper that goes beyond the speeches and the papers that have been given and published so far.”

Corbyn replied: “The question was a simple one actually: it was ‘when will this paper be published?’”

He asked again whether May could say whether the Brexit proposals would be published ahead of the June EU summit. May did not answer the question but asked Corbyn if he could rule out a second Brexit referendum.