June 11, 2018 / 10:44 AM / 2 days ago

PM May urges MPs to back EU withdrawal bill - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May urges MPs to back legislation to end Britain’s membership of the European Union before crunch parliamentary votes this week, her spokesman said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May pauses as she addresses the final news conference of the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

May will be tested when she asks her divided Conservative Party to overturn most of the changes made to the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill by parliament’s upper chamber on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We believe it’s a vital piece of legislation for ensuring our statute book is ready for Brexit day and for delivering the smoothest possible exit from the European Union, and with that mind we would urge all MPs (members of parliament) to support the government’s position,” the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
