PM May will engage constructively with parliament on Brexit options votes - spokesman

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament in London, Britain March 25, 2019, ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British ministers had a long discussion on Tuesday about a vote by lawmakers late on Monday to seize control of the Brexit process and Prime Minister Theresa May will engage constructively with the process, her spokesman said.

Parliament will vote on a range of alternative Brexit options on Wednesday in an attempt to try to find a majority to break the deadlock. May’s spokesman said any options considered must be deliverable in negotiations with the EU however.