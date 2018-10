LONDON (Reuters) - There are still big issues to be resolved in the negotiations for Britain to leave the European Union, including over the so-called Northern Ireland backstop, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a roundtable meeting with business leaders whose companies are inaugural signatories of the Race at Work Charter at the Southbank Centre in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“There are big issues still to resolve,” he told reporters, adding that these included Northern Ireland and geographical product indicators.